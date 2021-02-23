Congressman Simpson has served up a comprehensive regional enhancement plan that will provide much-needed infrastructure upgrades while adding the benefits of healthy, sustainable salmon runs back into our lives. The plan is additive: Restoration of the lower Snake River and its unmatched salmon runs will restore cultures, traditions, livelihoods and spiritual health that only salmon can deliver while rejuvenating and invigorating communities throughout the basin.
It will be successful because it meets the socioeconomic needs of the people and the biological needs of the fish. They need a river. The alternative is a disgraceful legacy and an unjust, impoverished sentence for future generations.
To the science deniers and dam-removal doubters, I offer this: The five federal salmon recovery plans, soon to be six, have been rejected because they didn’t recommend the only scientifically supported action to restore our runs, removal of the four lower Snake River dams. Salmon and steelhead populations in rivers above two, three or four dams are viable; ours are not — though they come from the same ocean. There have been 1,500 dam removal projects in this country, three in Idaho. Every one of them has been ecologically, culturally and economically successful. We would do well to support Congressman Simpson’s bold plan.
David Cannamela
Boise