I read with interest the Nov. 12 letter from David Devasirvatham concerning the Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen.
My wife and I have volunteered with the Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen once monthly for 14 years. We have enjoyed our work but have recently been forced to withdraw because of age, medical issues and a sense of frustration.
In the last year, we have noticed fewer stocks of food staples and kitchen supplies. On numerous occasions, we have had to personally make last-minute trips to local supermarkets to purchase milk, beverages, trash bags and other supplies formerly well-stocked at the soup kitchen.
As we understand things, the Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen is administered by the Community Food Basket of Idaho Falls. The latter has full-time employees and shares donated money and food inventory with the soup kitchen. We have sometimes wondered about the commitment of the Community Food Basket to the survival of the soup kitchen.
The soup kitchen seems to have fewer volunteer groups recently perhaps due to declining church membership and/or aging out of the baby boomer volunteer generation. On some days the soup kitchen has not been able to serve a noontime meal due to volunteer groups' last-minute absences. We also understand that food and monetary donations are down in recent months.
I would urge the Bonneville County residents to support the two above institutions with their money and volunteer time not just during the holidays but all year long.
James David
Ammon