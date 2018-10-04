I am a resident of Island Park on U.S. 20, and I live in a subdivision called Pinehaven. We are located just south of Harriman State Park, and we are lucky to have wildlife nearby. We have had moose, deer, and bears come through our neighborhood.
Last fall, as I was walking with some friends on Forest Service land I came across a hunter who has just shot an elk. He told me of an elk herd that regularly crosses the highway in the morning, heading east, and then back west in the evening. We had gotten a light snow the night before, and the hunter pointed to the sagebrush where we could see the path of the elk.
We live with wildlife and are lucky to have them so near. We support mitigation on U.S. 20 to both protect the drivers on this road and to save our animals.
If an over or underpass is the right solution in our neighborhood, then I want the Idaho Transportation Department to have that mitigation available to them. To remove this option in all of Fremont County from the toolbox is just plain misguided.
There are many areas in Island Park where wildlife fencing in support of a wildlife crossing would not be visible to nearby houses. It is worth looking for other solutions instead of using a blanket removal of wildlife crossings in all of Fremont County.
Please vote in support of wildlife crossings in November, and make your voice heard when ITD releases their plan.
Bonnie Altshuld
Island Park