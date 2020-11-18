Recently I suggested that Swan Valley residents stick up for their river and streams. Developers there threw a tissy fit when I suggested that if they would leave a 100-foot natural buffer between their lawns and roads, it would do much to protect our waters.
Idaho Fish and Game is funded by license/tag sales, federal and private grants, and the sale of wildlife license plates. Unlike most other state agencies, IFG does not receive general tax dollars. Hunting, fishing and trapping generate more than $1.4 billion a year for Idaho, which supports over 14,000 jobs and is the second most popular outdoor activity in Idaho (behind camping) because Idaho has outstanding wildlife.
It is well known that roadways and lawns leak zinc, herbicides, pesticides and fungicides into water. These make algae grow that kills fish and pets. It would have been a small, ungreedy thing for the developers to make this adjustment to keep the beauty of Swan Valley.
D.L. Weeks
Swan Valley