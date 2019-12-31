Take our country back Dec 31, 2019 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save All of the sane Americans out there need to start fighting to take back our country from the crazies that are trying to destroy our democracy. Trina Pettingill Idaho Falls Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save News Trending Today News conference called to release ID of John Doe in 40-year-old case Rigby entities pursuing Farnsworth statue All-Area Football Player of the Year: Keegan Thompson, Rigby Shelley girls wrap up first year as part of the Boy Scouts Idaho Falls Bowling Report Flygare , Valerie Lawsuit: Famed Jesuit abused boy 1,000 times around world Tapp sends city of Idaho Falls notice he intends to sue Idaho Falls offers lots of options for winter break fun Idaho Falls man charged with assaulting police officer Angie Dodge archive Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.