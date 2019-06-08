For the past two years, I’ve been vigorously supporting President Donald Trump much to the frustration of Idaho liberals.
The latest criticism aimed at me comes from Joe and Ann Delmastro. Their anti-Trump condemnations are laced with questionable allegations. I could detail Delmastro's half-truths and false statements, but these issues have been hashed out over and over, again and again.
While I’ve written about Trump’s positive leadership, I’ve also been gutsy and candid by pointing out his shortcomings.
Now, are the Delmastros, Jim Sathe, Trina Pettingill and other local Democrats willing to come forth by being honest and admitting that their leaders have flaws, too?
When speaking of flaws, Schumer, Pelosi, Waters, Ocasio-Cortez and other Democrats come to mind.
Topping the list is Hillary Clinton. Her misdeeds were numerous. Worst of all was Hillary’s lack of national security protection as U.S. Secretary of State where she combined her personal emails with State Department official business. Clinton’s misconduct was not only illegal, but it also placed our national security in serious jeopardy. Also, she cheated in the Democratic primary by accepting questions in advance from Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman-Schultz in the debate Hillary had with Senator Bernie Sanders.
I challenge Democrats to justify Clinton’s corruption, as well as their other leaders, or are they going to continue to hide behind the veil of political distortions, half-truths and occasional lies?
Bob Ziel
Rigby