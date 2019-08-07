Affordable housing is getting scarcer, and one of the main reasons for rising rents is skyrocketing property taxes. As a landlord, my mortgage payments are fixed, and I have had to raise my rents when the taxes go up.
Right now it seems we have “tax and spend” city leaders who want to tax and spend us out of affordable housing. Last week the city published its budget, comparing 2018 and 2019 with their proposed 2020 budget. The growth in spending is alarming. In 2018 the City of Idaho Falls’ budget was $162,672,983. In 2019 it is $206,598,558. The proposed 2020 budget is a whopping $238,805,558. No wonder affordable housing is getting scarce — much of the taxes needed to pay for increased spending will be passed directly on to renters and homeowners.
True, part of the city budget is increases in spending for utility and airport items, where the money comes in from other sources (much of which is our money coming back from Washington, D.C. or other areas). But make no mistake — it is getting more expensive to live in the area. City fees are set to go up. Want to play city sports? Want to pull a building permit? Dozens of these items are set to cost more next year. After all, they need more of your money to pay for their exploding budgets.
If skyrocketing spending concerns you, the city’s budget hearing is Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the City Council Chambers.
Brian Stutzman
Idaho Falls