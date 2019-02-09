Reading D.D. Taylor pontificate about “morality” by resorting to the childish practice of name-calling (“Bobbsey twins,” “Nazi” imputations), following the president’s lead of belittlement politics, and giving it any credibility, rationality or belief at all, seems to me akin to listening to a 5-to-10-year-old. Children call each other names.
"Adults seek to understand issues. Adults do not make ad hominem attacks, that is, attacks on people's personal traits. Instead, they attack the problem.”
They do not disrespect others' character with mean labels. Thus, his rant should be viewed as what it is really; infantile.
Marc Weinpel
Idaho Falls