After all the signatures, the door-knocking, the overwhelming vote and even an Idaho Supreme Court ruling, some Idaho legislators appear determined to destroy Medicaid expansion. They want to add bureaucratic, but phony, “work” requirements that will actually cost the state money.
Medicaid Expansion is designed to help working people “in the gap” and the treasurer has said that funding has been assured.
Last November more than 60% of Idaho voters, said we want all our citizens to have access to healthcare. But some self-serving legislators are unwilling to accept the will of “We the People.”
This means that every Idaho voter needs to call our state Senators and Representatives. Tell them that we knew what we wanted when we voted in November. We want Medicaid Expanded with no expensive but useless complications.
Remind them that they were elected to represent us. Call or email. Tell your story or that of others you know. Insist that our Idaho legislators reject H228. Working people in Idaho need Medicaid Expansion with no sidebars.
Please, friends, we must now call or email:
Rep. Lauren Lickley, (208) 332-1024, llickley@house.idaho.gov
Rep. Fred Wood, (208) 332-1074, fwood@house.idaho.gov
Rep. Jarom Wagoner, (208) 332-1052, jwagoner@house.idaho.gov
Rep. Marc Gibbs, (208) 332-1042, mgibbs@house.idaho.gov
Rep. Chad Christensen, (208) 332-1183, cchristensen@house.idaho.gov
Rep. Mike Kingsley, (208) 332-1133, mkingsley@house.idaho.gov
Rep. Bryan Zollinger, (208) 332-1073, bzollinger@gouse.idaho.gov
Sen. Brent Hill, (208) 332-1300, bhill@senate.idaho.gov
Sen. Mark Harris, (208) 332-1429, mharris@senate.idaho.gov
Rev. Lyn Stangland Cameron
Idaho Falls