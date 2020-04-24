Gov. Little, why don’t your words reassure us that you can safely reopen our state for business?
On the commentary page of the April 19 Post Register, Dr. Kenneth Krell stated: “We are not overwhelmed by the number of patients we are seeing, we are overwhelmed by the lack of appropriate protective gear [PPE]. And our care of patients is compromised by the short supply of drugs and supplies.”
On a different page of the same paper, a story read “Little said Idaho currently has an adequate stock of PPE” and later you are quoted, “We don’t have an over-abundance, so we’ve got to be prudent with it.”
So, which is it? Do we have adequate supplies or not?
If so, why is a highly respected physician on the front lines in Idaho Falls telling us we don’t have enough? If so, who in our state decides what constitutes prudent use of personal protective equipment and whether a hospital’s care of patients is compromised?
I realize these are difficult times requiring potentially life and death decisions. But please don’t try to sugarcoat the situation by telling us we’re fine. Because we are not.
Tell us the reason Dr. Krell and others are begging for supplies. Then tell us how you plan to deal with that reality and still safely open our economy. It can be done. But tell us the truth. Then we will support your decisions and help you in every way we can.
John R. Snyder
Idaho Falls