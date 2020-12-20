Every election we cast our votes for the candidate(s) we believe will work hardest to meet the needs of their local, state or federal constituents. Living in Idaho, our vote is often meaningless in state or federal contests, but we vote anyway because it is our responsibility as citizens of the United States to support this democratic process.
This year the Electoral College and actual votes casts show that Joe Biden convincingly won the presidential election. It has been shown there was no fraud, no cheating, no illegal actions committed in an effort to elect one candidate over another. Multiple judges, the Supreme Court, Republican state officials and even the Republican attorney general of the United States have reinforced this. What is wrong with our Republican members of Congress that they continue to support Trump's rants and raves that he was cheated. Are they afraid of him? Does he hold some power over them? Crapo, Risch and Simpson are in Congress to uphold the democratic process and to represent all Idahoans.
We are dumbfounded that they all signed on to the latest frivolous lawsuit to take away the voting rights of citizens who are longer willing to tolerate Trump’s dismal job performance as president. Worse, their deafening silence has allowed Trump to continue to spread misinformation, mislead his base and worsen the division within the union. Stop this nonsense and be the leaders you were elected to be.
Doug and Jean Halford
Idaho Falls