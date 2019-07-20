For the past few weeks, readers of the Post Register have been witnessing a strong political debate between Joe and Ann Delmastro and me over Hillary Clinton’s credibility.
Let the wisdom of Post Register readers decide over who is right or who is wrong, but the bottom line is that the Delmastros were always civil. I appreciate their decent attitude just as I sought to be accurate, ethical and honest with my posts.
There is a good lesson to be learned here for all political activists, whether they’re on the right, center or the left side of the political spectrum. Civility is the word all of us should keep in mind when discussing politics. All too often, terribly nasty nouns are used without justification.
In the 70-plus years I’ve been upon this earth, never have I witnessed more ire and hatred towards one another from elected officeholders and the general public than there is today. Sadly, all too often rage covers the entire political spectrum both in Idaho and nationally.
Call me an old prude if you will, but to my horror, I recently heard a Democrat use the “F” word and a Republican use the “BS” word at televised public events.
The Hillary Clinton debate has run its course, and now it’s time to move on to other hot political issues.
Disagree as we may, I do thank Joe and Ann Delmastro for being polite with a mature attitude of dignity.
Bob Ziel
Rigby