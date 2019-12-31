It’s a difficult thing to ask others to give towards a cause that you think is not important to anyone but you. Whether that’s giving money or time, today’s culture tends to convince us that there is little generosity left in the world. However, acts by local businesses remind us how wrong our thinking is.
For three years in a row, Geraldine’s Bake Shop & Deli, Mrs. Powell’s Bakery and Deli, Love at First Bite, Perkins, Kneaders Bakery, The Cookie Place, Carsten’s Bakery, and Crumbl have blessed many lives by generously and enthusiastically donating their time and goods to bring joy to a dark environment.
We are a team of religious volunteers that were blessed, once again, to have a Christmas party for the young men and women at the St. Anthony Juvenile Corrections Center. This small act of coming together to share laughs, give gifts, sing songs and eat goodies made an everlasting impact. These businesses donated gift baskets that enabled us to teach the kids about giving by allowing them to present the baskets of goodies to the guards and staff as a gesture of thanks for the positive influence they’ve had on their lives. The donated gifts and the spoken thanks were overwhelming and the appreciation from the guards and staff could be summed up in their smiles. We give a heartfelt thank you to these business owners and their staff for being shining beacons in our community.
Shad Davis
Idaho Falls