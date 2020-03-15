Thank you, Post Register, for printing Tom Munds' recent letter. I am impressed by his patriotism and love of country. He is a credit to our country. I can understand his concern about a sheriff from the Spokane area giving false information while speaking to a group of Republicans in our area.
The John Birch Society is an educational organization that is pro-religion, pro-human rights and pro-constitution. The John Birch Society does not endorse candidates or political parties. It has been branded by its enemies as an extremist organization. Go to jbs.org and find out for yourself.
R. Grant Hunter
Terreton