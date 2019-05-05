I wish to commend the Post Register for printing the well thought out, even-handed and intellectually superior article by Shelton Beach, "A constitutional crisis." I would bet even money that if Jerrald Nadler and Adam Schiff were each given a full box of crayons they could not list the Democratic socialist's talking points as completely as Shelton Beach has done.
I agree that Trump needs to be impeached no matter what positive effect he has had on the economy. He isn't part of the swamp, didn't go to the right schools and speaks like the little people. Encouraging the deep state and the resistance to convince Nancy Pelosi, before complete fossilization kicks in, to impeach that deplorable president for the sake of the country and constitution is the patriotic move. After all, what would Jesus do?
Frank Clark
Ammon