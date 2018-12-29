I honestly have no idea who to thank. I got a Secret Santa this year. How you knew this was a hard Christmas for me, I'll never know.
This was my first Christmas alone. I lost my dad last year, but fortunately my boyfriend spent last Christmas with me.
You truly surprised me on three occasions: First, the beautiful Christmas tree, second, the candle, beautiful kitchen towels and pillow; third, on Christmas day, the gift basket, fruit platter, bread and lovely throw.
When I received that beautiful tree, I got a spark of Christmas spirit. So I decorated my front window and front door.
I have absolutely no idea who you are. But I sincerely thank you, from the bottom of my heart. You truly made this a Christmas to remember.
Judi Freetly
Idaho Falls