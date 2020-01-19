During the week of Christmas, my elderly father was in the hospital in Idaho Falls. My mother was driving to Idaho Falls every day to be with him; one morning she needed gas in Rigby. I suppose she has not bought gas very often, if at all, with a bank card.
Mother was having trouble using her credit card and asked a nearby fellow for assistance. This unknown, kind man inserted his card, filled her car and sent her on her way. I and the family of Dell Olaveson would like to tell you thank you. There have been so many kindnesses shown through this trying period, it is impossible to list them all.
Randy Olaveson
Lewisville