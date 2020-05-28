Like many of the challenges faced by Idahoans in the last several months, this primary election has been unprecedented. Idaho’s first completely mail-in ballot election has been fraught with uncertainty and complications; however, the staff at the Bonneville County Elections Office have risen to the challenge during this unique set of circumstances. I want to thank Bonneville County Clerk Penny Manning, as well as Elections Clerk Brenda Prudent and their entire staff at the Bonneville County Elections Office.
These individuals have worked tirelessly to make this election happen. They have readied tens of thousands of ballots to be sent out to residents that have requested them, processed thousands of returning ballots, and have always made themselves available to answer any questions and explain each step of the process. They have done their job not just without complaint, but with a knowledgeable and professional demeanor that is a credit to the county they serve. I would like to personally thank them for all of their hard work during this election process.
Adam Frugoli
Idaho Falls