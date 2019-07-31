In the last few weeks, I have had to deal with several Bonneville County offices and the Idaho Department of Transportation. The County offices included the County Assessors, County Planning and zoning, Fire District 2 and the County Mapping Department. All of the people in those offices were extremely pleasant and helpful. They didn't just pass me off to another department.
The mapping department was dealing with the loss of their AC and computers hit by lighting. It didn't seem to phase them. The deputy who helped me obtain my Star driver's license had just dealt with a rude upset person in front of me, but she was still pleasant and helpful to me. It was a nice experience and writing a letter to the editor about something positive is much more rewarding than my complaining letters.
Thank you all of you I interfaced with.
Neil Burrell
Idaho Falls