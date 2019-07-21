Thank you to Davis family’s protection of deer
For Scouts, I am required to write a letter to the editor of our local newspaper. I recently read the article titled, “South Fork easement to protect critical mule deer habitat.” My family spends a lot of time on the South Fork in the summer. I love the area and wildlife of southeast Idaho. Reading, “Protection of this property through a conservation easement will help ensure mule deer in this area will have a secure winter range in the future,” made me very happy. I think it is great that the Davis family is giving their property so wildlife can be secure. They are an awesome family. Thank you.
Kurt Higley
Idaho Falls