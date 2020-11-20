{span}Bonneville Joint School District 93{/span} trustees, teachers and administrators: Thank you for your willingness to listen to the citizens in our district and by keeping our schools open. We recognize that it hasn’t been without its challenges and obstacles. We realize that it hasn’t been perfect, but what has been perfect in 2020?
Thank you for recognizing that students learn best at school and that there are challenges and mental health issues students face while at home. I appreciate Bonneville Joint School District 93’s employees leading by example of just doing what’s right for our students and putting them first. Please know that your community supports you as trustees, teachers, administrators and staff. We notice your dedication.
Adam and Stephanie Frugoli
Idaho Falls