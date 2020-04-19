Those who pick up our trash every week, municipal employees and utility workers who operate the sewage plants and power companies, law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency medical services personnel, nurses, doctors, medical technicians, grocery store employees, pharmacy staff, restaurant staff, news media personnel, our local, county, state and federal government personnel and everyone serving in the military services in any capacity, all of you who daily show up for work to keep our cities and states and stores and hospitals, our transportation and merchandise delivery businesses going — thank you.
You are heroes, you are the many and the brave and strength of our country.
God bless each and every one of you and keep you strong. You are America.
Ric Wasmuth
Idaho Falls