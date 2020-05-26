To the graduating class of 2020: Amid the tragedies of lost lives, jobs and businesses, please know your loss is not unnoticed. The fact that others have it worse doesn’t make it any less painful to miss the culminating events of your senior year.
I had thought of you before — along with the people who have had to cancel weddings, birthday parties, travel and more. And now I just got word that my own graduating class’s 50th reunion will be postponed for a year.
It made me feel your disappointment even more acutely. We seniors (in the age sense of the word) know that we are the ones who are more at risk. We know that graduation festivities are a bigger sacrifice than a 50th reunion. So I just want to let you know we appreciate it. When we gather next year, oddly to celebrate the 51st anniversary of our graduation, we’ll raise a glass to you and all the others who sacrificed to protect the health of a nation — maybe even made it possible for some of us to survive to see that 51st anniversary. For what it’s worth, I hope to be around to read the newspaper stories about your 10th or even 25th reunion, when people will applaud you again and marvel at what it must have been like to miss out on normal senior-year traditions because of a cursed virus.
Karen McKim, Skyline class of 1970
Waunakee, Wisconsin