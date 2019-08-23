The Citizens of Idaho Falls,
I would like to take a moment to congratulate the Bandits Baseball Team of American Legion Post #56. As a resident of the Shelby, North Carolina area it was my pleasure to watch the America Legion’s World Series Tournament this year and to watch the championship game with the Victorious Bandits.
This past Saturday, my cousin and I had the privilege to be in the stands amongst the Bandits' parents, grandparents, friends and fans that traveled from Idaho Falls to watch their sons play baseball, and that is what they did.
These young men showed themselves to be not only gifted baseball players but more importantly ambassadors of both the American Legion and of Idaho Falls and the state of Idaho. The grandparents that we talked to also demonstrated ambassadorship. A trip to Idaho Falls is now on my to-do list.
To reiterate, thank you for your Legion Post’s representatives. You should all be proud.
Fred DeBell
Boiling Springs, North Carolina