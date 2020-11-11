Thanks and kudos to the Idaho Falls Street Division for leaf collection. For the first time this year, I paid attention to the collection schedule and put my yard’s many leaves in the gutter. The city has taken them, and I am pleasantly surprised by how clean the area is. This was much less work than bagging I have done in the past. I would be interested to read an article about gathering the leaves, mulching them and how they are available for use in the spring.
I have also bagged my leaves before and asked the city to come pick up way more than would fit in the city trash container. That works well too. Either way, it’s nice that we have help in hauling away all the autumn leaves.
Beth Eloe-Reep
Idaho Falls