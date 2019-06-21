I'd like to thank columnist Jay Gaskill for presenting a logical, balanced perspective and explanation to a very polarizing topic that has resurfaced. I have been amazed to see how self-righteous and suddenly qualified the general population has become to judge others and attack their human rights to the point they shouldn't even be allowed to make private difficult, life-altering decisions affecting their own bodies.
Especially considering one gender or about 50 percent of the population can't possibly be qualified to make this decision for the other. But as long as mass hysteria is becoming the norm again, and so many people are now qualified to judge others and throw that first stone, let's bring back some other old favorites like the witch trials, burning at the stake and stoning to death for those really bad people.
Steven Dahms
Idaho Falls