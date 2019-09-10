Jerry Painter’s wonderful article, “The Pulse of a Glacier,” the lead story in Sunday’s paper, epitomizes what I enjoy the most about the Post Register: our outdoors. Local newspaper coverage of the wealth of nature surrounding us here in Idaho, Wyoming and Montana has been uniformly excellent, in my opinion. Painter’s article was obviously well-researched, informative and timely; they always are. As a former newspaper journalist myself, I smile to think about the wealth of Jerry Painter’s connections in the outdoor world he writes about. He’s cultivated excellent sources and uses them well. This takes time and patience, and we readers are the beneficiaries. Thanks for doing what you do, Jerry. I really appreciate it.
Carla Kelly
Idaho Falls