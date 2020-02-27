I so appreciate Idaho’s former Attorney General Jim Jones. As an officer in Vietnam, a multi-term attorney general and an Idaho Supreme Court justice, he has extensive knowledge of the legal system and the U.S. and Idaho Constitutions. As a Republican, he has consistently demonstrated the courage to embrace reason and speak truth to power.
We are fortunate to have ready access to his thoughtful editorials, which weave his personal and professional experiences and knowledge into an empathetic view of our sadly divided society. Thank you, Mr. Jones, for providing a voice of reason in this wilderness of chaos and intolerance.
In his Feb. 23 editorial, Jones discusses the many ways the Trump administration, and sadly, Attorney General Barr, continually dismantle and undermine the U.S. justice system, a system with checks and balances designed to uphold our republic and maintain the rule of law. Instead, Barr is acting as President Trump’s personal attorney to do his bidding in protecting Trump’s criminal cronies and, at least tacitly, supporting revenge on his so-called enemies.
Ask yourself this question: Should a U.S president engage in misconduct to get re-elected, if he believed his re-election was in the national interest?
This, as Jones points out, is the premise of Alan Dershowitz’s defense of Trump in the impeachment trial. Think about it.
Is this behavior moral? Is it lawful?
Would you trust a friend or colleague who hurt and smeared others in order to exalt themselves?
It’s time for a little soul-searching.
Margaret Nelson
Idaho Falls