On the night of October 15, around 7 p.m., I had just left Fred Meyer after finishing my weekly grocery shopping. As per usual my next stop was a fast food place to grab supper, so I don’t have to cook when I get home. This particular night I decided to stop at Wendy’s.
There was a line at the drive-thru, and I started to wonder if this was a good choice. The line moved fast and I was soon able to order. I proceeded to the pay and pickup window. I started to hand the young man my card. He said that my order was already paid for. He said the car in front of me had paid for it. The car in front of me was a black or dark gray smaller four-door SUV. I don’t know who it was. I want to thank them for their good deed. You are a kind and generous person. Thank you for dinner.
Delaine Harris
Idaho Falls