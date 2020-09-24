Congratulations to KIFI Channel 8 and KPVI Channel 6 for hiring Bre Clark and Misty Inglet.
Thank you two ladies for being the best and for returning back to this area.
From a long time news watcher.
Glen Franck
Idaho Falls
