In today's world, there is a lot of negative, but this is on a positive note.
I want to publicly thank Monte's Lock & Key for rescuing me and then not charging me for a visit to my store. On Jan. 11 I was in a medical emergency, had no car and finally got ahold of someone to help me out. I was in a hurry. I had to leave work and get to the hospital fast. When I went to lock my store, the key broke.
I called them in a complete panic due to my medical issue. Someone was there in minutes (don't have his name). He got the key out and did a little work on the lock, and when I got my checkbook out he refused payment — just gave me a hug, told me to take care of myself and went on his merry way.
You just don't get that type of customer service many places anymore, not to mention not charging for it. Kudos to them and a plug for the people at Monte's Lock & Key, a locally owned small business. I have always used them and will continue to do so. Thank you so much.
Carolyn Friesz
Idaho Falls