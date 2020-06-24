I have said, for years, the Idaho Falls Auditorium District and the proposed Event Center was a joke and a terrific waste of taxpayers' money: nine years of it.
Vindication of this belief was finally, honestly and honorably done in Tuesday's Post Register by Mr. Nitschke. The original goal was no doubt honorable, but the group and all past and present members and those along for the ride was/is made up of totally the wrong people, from top to bottom.
It is past time for the city leaders, or the IRS, to dissolve the entire group, stop the collection of taxes for this action and, with Idaho Falls citizens, determine what to do with any remaining funds and the future use of the land.
I said before, many times, the wrong people were doing the wrong thing.
My compliments to Mr. Nitschke for his honesty and courage of conviction — a trait most Idahoans are born with and cherish.
Gene Hicks
Idaho Falls