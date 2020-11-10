My oldest daughter volunteered as a poll worker this year. Her experiences inspired me to write a letter of gratitude. I am incredibly thankful for the systems we have, that permit 50 disparate states, each filled with dozens of counties to come together for national elections. I marveled to see each of them handle the process in their own individual way. Different rules and procedures produced once again a messy, nerve-wracking, somewhat mad process to elect leaders and representatives for our nation. And, in the end, it was a glorious event to behold.
I won’t pretend that our processes and policies are without flaw. My daughter explained to me how frustrated she was to frequently have to turn away female voters, especially minorities, because the process where she served was extra difficult for those citizens. So, our processes can still use work. I will say, emphatically, that the elections officers, volunteers and support personnel that come together for this process are wonderful people for doing so. I say thank you to them. I say thank you to all citizens who made the effort to make their voices heard in this election season.
Josh Wheeler
Ammon