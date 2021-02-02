As a retired letter carrier with 42 years of experience working for the U.S. Postal Service in Pocatello, I would like to recognize the men and women letter carriers who have courageously delivered the mail in this terrible pandemic.
I may be biased, but I feel that these unsung heroes, many of who are military veterans, deserve a thank you for supporting our communities with the letter carriers food drive and watching out for the elderly. Not a dime of taxpayer money is used for the delivery of mail almost every day to every American, no matter where they live or work.
I just want to say “thank you,” and I hope that you do also.
John Paige
Pocatello