Thanks to our schools, staff, teachers, students and parents for all they have done to continue education during the past several months. Lessons online, delivery of lessons to those who do not have computers, one on one conversations between students and teachers via computer, and the making and delivery of food. Many students and teachers have had drive-by’s to show appreciation for one another all over the city and county.
Last week, we had a two and a half hour non-stop parade of students in vehicles drive in front of our house before honoring their teachers in front of the school. (Our mentally challenged daughter watched them all and was so excited for the parade. Thanks to all of the kids who waved to her and told her “happy Fourth of July” back to her.)
As schools are a crucial part of our children’s lives that have been so disrupted the past few months, thanks for going above and beyond your classroom duties to teach them. Kudos to parents who took on the role of parents and teachers. I am sure they have a greater appreciation for teachers. I hope we can continue to show appreciation for them for keeping our children safe and still learning. Thanks and congratulations to all the high school and college seniors who are having virtual and distancing graduations. We will make it through this together, and, hopefully, we can be more aware of the efforts and kindness and show support for one another.
Shauna Hinsley
Idaho Falls