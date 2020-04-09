The crew of Military Sealift Command’s oceanographic survey ship USNS Maury (T-AGS 66) would like to thank the Snake River Valley Quilt Guild for the reusable face masks they made for us.
While speaking to my wife, she told me that members of the guild were making face masks for a local assisted living facility and offered to send some for our crew. They sent us a batch of wonderful face masks, and we are very grateful.
So the crew of USNS Maury would like to give a big shout out to the members of the Snake River Valley Quilt Guild for all the wonderful charity work they have done both past and present. Bravo Zulu!
Merrick Brow
USNS Maury T-AGS 66