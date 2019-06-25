Thank you to the
Hillam Orthodontics
In early June, Hillam Orthodontics and Idaho Falls High School senior Spencer Moore organized and put on a boys’ basketball camp. This was a much-needed camp and roughly 55 kids attended. All the funds went directly back to IF’s basketball program.
But in addition to this, the Hillams sponsored six boys who otherwise would not have been able to attend. These boys were selected with the help of school counselors, who recognized their natural athletic ability and interest.
Sports are not the most important thing in the world, but being part of a team and having a positive outlet is always good. Playing sports can be expensive, so kudos to the Hillams for making this experience possible for these six boys.
Lonnie Pyper
Idaho Falls