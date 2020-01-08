I have been in many hospitals in my lifetime. The Idaho Falls Community Hospital is the nicest that I have been in.
The nurses were truly exceptional; they were very kind. The young man from physical therapy was very good to work with. He knew how to keep my spirits up, and he knew how to keep me from getting depressed or upset.
There was a really sweet lady on the cleaning crew. She took the time one night to talk to me about her twins. It broke up the monotony of the evening.
One nurse — I especially appreciated her — she braided my hair a few times when I couldn't. There was another nurse who helped me brush my teeth and wash my face. Other hospitals didn't do that. There was another sweet nurse who gave me backrubs in the middle of the night.
Every day I could have my gown changed, have clean bedding or a shower.
Even the people who answered the phone were very nice, even when I accidentally hit the "call" button.
The food at the hospital was like a good restaurant. If I got tired and hadn't placed an order, they would check on me and see if I wanted to order.
One doctor, Dr. Strobel, was very nice and took care of me. The second doctor was really good too. They were both outstanding.
I'm so happy they started this hospital. People needed a hospital like this. I hope they are successful.
Bonnie Staples
Idaho Falls