Humans are much better at expressing negative emotions than positive ones, myself included. It's a rare day when I think to write a letter to the editor about something good; I usually save that for moments I want to highlight an injustice. However, a letter is owed to you for your exceptional coverage of late. Kudos for your choice to suspend the political cartoons in favor of images of hope. Kudos for the Our View editorials by your editorial board. Though I don't agree with all of your conclusions, I feel each is well researched and well-intentioned. I limit the mental bandwidth I am willing to give to media, as my soul can only take so much. I get enough of an update by reading your content without getting so much I feel the heavy weight of life.
Recently we were offered an incredible annual price for a national newspaper of great renown. Our Post Register subscription was due for renewal as well. I contemplated ending our local coverage in exchange for broader coverage. I was extra mindful of what the content of the Post Register was that week as I weighed my options. I knew I would only make time in my life for one newspaper. I decided to renew the Post Register. Your mix of local, state and national news is a beautiful blend. Well done.
Compliments to our carrier as well. In this crazy upturned world, our newspaper has stayed constant.
Keep up the great work. I'm a better citizen for your written presence in my life.