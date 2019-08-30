Sometimes we are fortunate to hear a powerful message coming from a true community leader. Several of us had this unique opportunity in listening to attorney Tim Hopkins introduce Sen. Mike Crapo at a recent City Club meeting. His introductory words were both succinct and very timely in today's times.
I would like to share most of what Mr. Hopkins said:
“These are serious times.
“It is time for this nation to come together. It is time to end hate and the rhetoric that enflames it. It is time to end bigotry and racism and the rhetoric that drives it. It is time to end the slaughter of innocent people. It is time to end the excessive partisanship that stands in the way of finding solutions for our nation’s problems. It is time for America to reach down deep into our hearts and minds, and with courage, insist that we return to the best that we can be and the best that we can offer. It is time that we recapture our reputation as a nation devoted to freedom, filled with compassion and strength and tolerance and hope — and leadership. In a moment we will hear from a powerful man, a good man, a devoted public servant, one of us, who (Sen. Crapo) must also hear from us.”
Is this not a great example of civility that we all need to follow in our communications?
Jim Pletscher
Idaho Falls