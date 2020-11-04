I would like to thank the two good Samaritans who took the time from their busy day on Tuesday, Oct. 20, to stop and help when I fell crossing the street in front of my house. They helped me to the garage where my wife took me to the hospital, where Dr. Scott Cross patched me up.
The {span}Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center{/span}{span} emergency room personnel were very helpful and professional. I would like to thank everyone from the two good Samaritans, Dr. Cross and the emergency room people for all their help. {/span}
{span}Thank you to all.{/span}
{span}Bill Craig{/span}
{span}Idaho Falls{/span}