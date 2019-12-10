Thank you, President Trump. This is just one of the many accomplishments of the people's president that numbers close to 300 now, in addition to the 170 federal judges that he has appointed. This time it deals with an animal cruelty law that he recently signed: The Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act. The PACT Act makes "animal crushing” a nationwide felony in the U.S. Animal crushing is defined as when any "living non-human mammals, birds, reptiles, or amphibians is purposely crushed, burned, drowned, suffocated, impaled, or otherwise subjected to serious bodily injury," according to the official Congress website. The law also applies to those creating or distributing videos of animal crushing.
And it means that those who feel that it is OK to throw kittens and puppies in the canals to drown are now committing a federal crime. It means that the man who allows his dog to have litter after litter and then strangles the puppies can be federally charged. And this means that law enforcement has clear enforcement guidelines and the federal "teeth" to act.
And it's up to we the people to see that it is enforced.
Andi Elliott
Hamer