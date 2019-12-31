Christmas always officially begins when the Wesley Bell Choir presents their Christmas concert during the first week of December. This choir has been performing since 1974 and has two members, Don and Marilyn Taylor, who have been with the choir since 1978.
This year Trinity United Methodist Church was beautifully decorated, the pews were packed and the music was outstanding. The choir members were festively dressed, and it was evident that they must attend many practices to prepare for this concert. Thank you to the director, all the members of the Wesley Bell Choir and all the beginning members of the Brass Choir for providing such a magical evening free of charge to anyone who chooses to attend.
Jill Lines
Idaho Falls