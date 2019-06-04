Although I read with tears the stories about World War II veterans and their decreasing population, they very much needed to be printed. So much is owed to these heroes both living and deceased. I’m afraid our current generation (and therefore future generations) are losing the knowledge of and respect for what happened so many years ago.
I just wanted to say thank you to our living veterans, those that have since passed and those that did not make it home. We owe you all a debt that we can never repay but hopefully, the least we can do is keep your memory alive in the hearts of future generations.
Stephanie Mermigas
Rigby