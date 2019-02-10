It was good to see a letter by Shelton Beach in Sunday's paper. It's been so long I wondered if he was still around. I also haven't seen one by Trina Pettingill for some time.
The letters don't change opinions but give us opportunities to express our points of view. Our opinions come from what we see, hear and read as well as the people with whom we associate.
Since our present news media appears so biased, I tend to believe the opposite. The letter by Mr. Beach indicated he had actually noticed and read my latest expressed opinions. Thank you for the attention.
R. Grant Hunter
Terreton