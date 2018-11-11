You never imagine yourself writing thank you notes to the people who saved the life of someone you love. So, I’m not quite sure how to go about it. There are no words to express how grateful I am, but it has to be said.
My husband, Jim, recently had a heart attack and went into cardiac arrest at the Apple Athletic Club. He spent 6 nights in the ICU. He is now healthy, happy and alive.
Now for the heartfelt thanks to those who brought him home to me. To begin with, we were treated kindly by all the nurses and aids on the 4th floor of EIRMC as they prepared to send Jim home. Also, thanks to all the friends who supported us on social media through Go Fund Me; the outpouring of well wishes, prayers, good vibes and donations was overwhelming.
Thank you to the ER doctors, nurses and paramedics who worked quickly to make decisions regarding Jim’s care. Then, Dr. Miller and the ICU unit at EIRMC. I can’t imagine a better doctor or compassionate nurses to care for a patient. Rick, Amber and especially Roxie will never be forgotten.
Lastly, Tom, a former Apple employee and physical therapist at EIRMC was the first to rush to his rescue. He gave Jim CPR until the paramedics arrived. He literally saved Jim’s life.
No words can express the gratitude I feel; but thank you to everyone who played a role in bringing my husband home.
Beci Beck
Ammon