On behalf of East Idaho Spay Neuter Coalition (EISNC), I'd like to thank the many contributors to our cause — assisting area residents with a spay or neuter for their kitties. EISNC was formed 2 1/2 years ago with this single purpose. Our largest fundraisers have included, Spayghetti, No Balls Dinner, Taco 'Bout Spay/Neuter, Flapjacks for Felines and Wine For Whiskers. In addition to these fundraisers, we have had numerous donations, large and small, receiving $50,000 in total.
EISNC is anchored by 2 major animal welfare organizations in the area, Idaho Falls Animal Services (IFAS) and Humane Society of the Upper Valley (HSUV). Independent volunteers are also major contributors to the Coalition, meeting regularly and participating in the fundraisers. This past summer, HSUV donated $10,000 to the Coalition, which was put to work immediately, allowing for 200 heavily discounted certificates for local residents seeking spay/neuter for their kitties. Thank you, HSUV, for the generous donation and for your outstanding work in the region involving rescue, adoption, fostering and much more.
EISNC is celebrating a milestone in December — a total of 1,000 discounted kitty spay/neuter certificates have been provided by the Coalition for area families. Our area has too many kitties, and EISNC is one of several organizations resolved to lower the population through spay/neuter. For those interested in volunteering with EISNC, please visit our Facebook page and comment accordingly. And again, a huge thank you to those who have been so supportive of ESNC.
Brian DeRusha
Idaho Falls