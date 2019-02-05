My wife and I would like to thank Dr. Luke Gillespie and Broadway Veterinary Hospital for the kindness they showed us during the final week of our dog Big Hoss's life. The plant he sent us following his death was unexpected and helped ease the pain of our loss.
Big Hoss had been part of our family for almost eight years, and his unexpected death was a shock to us. We are going to miss him, and we want you to know that his final week was made a little more special to us because of the loving care Dr. Gillespie and his staff gave to him during his final week.
James Sanders
Ammon