The other day I was having lunch with my grandson, who's in the 7th grade at Rocky Mountain Middle School.
While talking about his classes and his electives, we touched on the fact that he had Mr. Ken Moeller for sports history. I was able to share some stories with Austin, as his dad also had him many years ago.
We had some good laughs and then I asked Austin what electives he was planning on taking next semester. His response was "whatever classes Mr. Moeller was teaching, I'm taking."
Ken, thank you for making an impact on my son's life and now on my grandson's.
Mary Leigh
Idaho Falls