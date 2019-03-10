I would like to personally thank the staff in the EIRMC ICU especially Jim, Kathy and Ken, for their compassion in treating my wife Faye.
They went above and beyond to make sure she was treated with dignity and respect in such a distressing time.
I would also like to thank Kevin and his wonderful staff at Wood Funeral Home for their professionalism and kindness. They took great care of my wife, myself and family as they guided us through the process of laying Faye to rest.
Finally, I would like to express my deepest gratitude to Deacon Chris Reilly and his wife Marilyn, Mike Whyte and the rest of my family who helped me with the funeral service and saying goodbye to the love of my life. You were all a great comfort in my time of sorrow.
Jim Murphy
Idaho Falls